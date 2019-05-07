SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BA AAPL INVVY BSX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019

Get additional information about BA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-boeing-company-loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Class Period: November 2, 2018 and January 2, 2019

Get additional information about AAPL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apple-inc-loss-submission-form-3?wire=3

Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Class Period: March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019

Get additional information about INVVY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2015 and April 16, 2019

Get additional information about BSX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/boston-scientific-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

