Coridian Technologies, Inc. Expands Offerings Through Merger with UDI Global Solutions

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coridian Technologies, Inc. (Coridian) and UDI Global Solutions announce the successful merger between the two companies was completed in April 2019. The combined firms will operate under the Coridian name headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, as the first company to offer complete Unique Device Identification (UDI) compliance services and all necessary hardware and supplies required to implement successful solutions.



Mike Cleary, Coridian Technologies President, commented, "Adding the global UDI Global Solutions solution set and expertise under the Coridian umbrella allows us to provide medical technology companies complete end to end device traceability and management solutions that satisfy United States and global requirements."

Ken Ludzack, UDI Subject Matter Expert, said, "We are not aware of any other companies that provide all the pieces medical firms companies require to solve identification challenges."

Coridian provides innovative labeling, barcoding, data collection, and RFID solutions for manufacturing companies. In business since 1996 and with over 300 years combined industry experience, Coridian integrates solutions from leading manufacturers such as Zebra Technologies, Brady, and Honeywell—including labels, printers, scanners, prepackaged software and custom software development, mobile computers, integration, verification, and professional services.

UDI Global Solutions specializes in helping medical device companies understand and comply with international device data mandates such as FDA GUDID, NHS eProcurement, and UDI for EU MDR, and PEPPOL.

Together, Coridian provides a single source to achieve and maintain compliance with all global UDI and PEPPOL requirements and fixed compliance costs with Compliance as a Service (CaaS) offerings.

About Coridian Technologies, Inc.

Coridian Technologies, Inc. is a labeling and barcode solutions provider headquartered in Chanhassen, MN, with additional sales offices in Wisconsin and Florida. Coridian specializes in automatic identification and data collection solutions (AIDC) for the healthcare, manufacturing and warehouse/distribution industries—partnering with leading manufacturers such as Zebra Technologies, Honeywell and Brady. Coridian has been in business since 1996 and has more than 300 combined years' experience in the industry.

For more information on Coridian please visit our website at www.coridian.com

