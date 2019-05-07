Landec Corporation to Present at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., announced today that Molly Hemmeter, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 14th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference to be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt New York.



The Landec investor presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 8:10 am ET and can be accessed via webcast which will be hosted at the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website: ir.landec.com.



About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oils and Vinegars®, Now Planting® pure-plant meal solutions, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers specialty expertise and capabilities in fermentation, formulation, aseptic filling and final packaging for difficult-to-handle, FDA regulated medical devices and drugs. Lifecore partners with customers in a wide array of markets including Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Oncology. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com.