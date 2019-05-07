Media Advisory: Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer to address investor conferences on May 14 and 15, 2019

MONTREAL, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI), will address two investor conferences in mid-May:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference, Boston, MA on May 14, 2019 starting at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT);



RBC Capital Markets Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference, Toronto, ON on May 15, 2019 starting at 3:50 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .





