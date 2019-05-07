Algolia Appoints Ashley Stirrup as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution for websites and mobile apps, today announced Ashley Stirrup as chief marketing officer to lead corporate marketing strategy and support the company's rapid expansion. Stirrup brings more than 20 years of technology marketing experience at thriving companies, helping lead through high-growth stages and IPO.



"Consumers expect to find exactly what they want in seconds whether that is on the web or in their mobile apps," Stirrup said. "Algolia provides companies of all sizes with an amazing search and discovery experience, and I'm excited to join the company during a time of such rapid momentum."

Most recently, Stirrup was CMO at Talend, a cloud data integration company that went public in 2016. At Talend, he was responsible for driving market leadership, global awareness, product marketing and demand generation. Previously, Stirrup served in executive marketing roles at Citrix Systems, ServiceSource and Taleo Corporation.

Today's announcement shows Algolia's continued expansion of its executive team in 2019, as the company also recently appointed Jean-Louis Baffier as its chief revenue officer. These key executive hires build upon Algolia's momentum from 2018, with the company closing the year with record customer growth, product innovation and key award wins, including Inc. 500 and the Forbes Cloud 100 . The company also announced last month it was named by Battery Ventures and Glassdoor as one of the top 50 highest-rated private cloud computing companies to work for, for the second consecutive year.

"Ashley shares Algolia's focus on putting the customer first, by providing an experience that is second-to-none," said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. "Paired with his background at high-growth companies, I am thrilled to have Ashley join our team as we continue to scale our business while providing customers with ultra-relevant, reliable and fast search and discovery experiences."



Our mission is to make every search interaction meaningful and rewarding through developer-friendly and enterprise-grade APIs. Algolia helps the most innovative companies across all industries create powerful, relevant and scalable discovery experiences for their users. Unlike other solutions, Algolia's hosted platform reduces the complexities of building and scaling a fast, relevant digital experience and helps teams accelerate development time. More than 6,500 companies like Twitch, Lacoste, Discovery Communications, Medium, WeWork, Zendesk and Stripe rely on Algolia to manage 50+ billion search queries a month.

Founded in 2012, Algolia is backed by $74M in funding from Accel Partners, Alven Capital, Point Nine Capital and Storm Ventures. The team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .