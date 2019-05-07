Mimecast Helps Financial Organizations More Effectively Address Supervisory Compliance Requirements

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading security and compliance company, announced the availability of Mimecast Supervision, helping financial services organizations address supervisory compliance requirements, such as SEC, FINRA, FCA and other regulatory constraints. As part of the Mimecast Cloud Archive, Mimecast Supervision includes intelligent selection, allowing organizations to focus on specific messages that warrant review and avoid false positives. An optimized workflow makes the review process quick and easy.



Regulated financial services firms are required to establish supervisory policies and they may also face periodic regulatory audits. At the same time, firms are spending far too much time and money maintaining compliance. In fact, a recent survey by Duff & Phelps revealed that financial services executives said they already expect to spend more than 5% of revenue on compliance by 2023. To help organizations address these concerns, Mimecast Supervision now offers a new level of efficiency to the compliance review process for financial services organizations.

"The governance, risk, and compliance market continues to be driven by a demand to mitigate the risks facing organizations as cheaply and efficiently as possible by leveraging technology," said Ryan O'Leary, senior research analyst for legal, risk and compliance at IDC. "As a result, archiving vendors are well positioned to enter the compliance market and compete by providing financial services organizations with compliance tools that can embed directly into their existing solutions. Compliance technology buyers, generally, prefer deploying tools that work within existing systems and automate workflows to achieve efficiency gains, cost savings, and risk mitigation without the integration challenges of traditional add on solutions."

"Most regulated financial services firms are required to establish supervisory policies," said Shane Harris, senior director of product management at Mimecast. "Mimecast is committed to providing best-in-class compliance solutions. With Mimecast Supervision, we are helping our customers meet and exceed their supervision goals across FINRA, SEC, FCA and more with visibility and control over organizational data."

Mimecast Cloud Archive and Supervision is now listed on the FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory , joining a small list of approved solutions recognized by a key financial services regulatory agency. Additionally, Supervision can be coupled with Mimecast Compliance Protect, which helps firms meet SEC retention requirements. Compliance Protect's suitability for use as part of an SEC 17a-4 compliant program has been certified by the third-party firm, Compliance Solutions Strategies, which recently validated Compliance Protect through a Regulatory Retention Compliance Assessment.

Additional Resources

Download Mimecast Supervision solutions brief

Download the full assessment of Mimecast Compliance Protect

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and bolster cyber resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

Mimecast is either a registered trademark or trademark of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services referenced are trademarks of their respective companies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, the statements relating to the effectiveness of Mimecast Supervision, the suitability of Mimecast Supervision for regulatory compliance, the future financial impact of the launch, and the overall impact of the launch of Mimecast Supervision on Mimecast's business and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "predicts," "plan," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "goal," "target," "estimate," "potential," "may," "might," "could," "see," "seek," "forecast," and similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors detailed in Mimecast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Alison Raymond Walsh

Press@Mimecast.com

617-393-7126

Investor Contact

Robert Sanders

Investors@Mimecast.com

617-393-7074



