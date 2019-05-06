Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EXLS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Our investigation concerns whether ExlService has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 30, 2019, ExlService's former General Counsel filed a lawsuit against the company for gender discrimination and retaliation citing numerous instances of disparate and unfair treatment, including being denied business travel opportunities for client interaction, being directed to cut and serve cake to subordinate male employees at the company's anniversary celebration, and ultimately being terminated after lodging complaints of her treatment.

On this news, ExlService's share price fell by more than 4%, closing at $59.40 on April 30, 2019.

