Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia on May 6, 2019 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz Salazar, Oswaldo Cisneros and Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Charle Gamba
|78,932,386
|93.25%
|5,714,335
|6.75%
|Michael Hibberd
|45,593,715
|53.86%
|39,053,006
|46.14%
|David Winter
|74,974,099
|88.57%
|9,672,622
|11.43%
|Gregory D. Elliot
|78,241,642
|92.43%
|6,405,079
|7.57%
|Francisco Diaz Salazar
|67,326,501
|79.54%
|17,320,220
|20.46%
|Oswaldo Cisneros
|66,287,656
|78.31%
|18,359,065
|21.69%
|Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco
|69,009,822
|81.53%
|15,636,899
|18.47%
Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2019 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Canacol
Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.
