Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on May 6, 2019 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz Salazar, Oswaldo Cisneros and Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For

Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 78,932,386 93.25% 5,714,335 6.75% Michael Hibberd 45,593,715 53.86% 39,053,006 46.14% David Winter 74,974,099 88.57% 9,672,622 11.43% Gregory D. Elliot 78,241,642 92.43% 6,405,079 7.57% Francisco Diaz Salazar 67,326,501 79.54% 17,320,220 20.46% Oswaldo Cisneros 66,287,656 78.31% 18,359,065 21.69% Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco 69,009,822 81.53% 15,636,899 18.47%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2019 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

