Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2019 6:30pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on May 6, 2019 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz Salazar, Oswaldo Cisneros and Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the unallocated restricted share units under the Corporation's restricted share unit plan. 

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee   Votes For   % For
   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Charle Gamba   78,932,386   93.25%   5,714,335   6.75%
Michael Hibberd   45,593,715   53.86%   39,053,006   46.14%
David Winter   74,974,099   88.57%   9,672,622   11.43%
Gregory D. Elliot   78,241,642   92.43%   6,405,079   7.57%
Francisco Diaz Salazar   67,326,501   79.54%   17,320,220   20.46%
Oswaldo Cisneros   66,287,656   78.31%   18,359,065   21.69%
Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco   69,009,822   81.53%   15,636,899   18.47%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2019 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canacol

Canacol is an exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
214-235-4798
Email: IR@canacolenergy.com
Website: canacolenergy.com

 

Logo.png

