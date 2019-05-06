CORRECTING and REPLACING - Crawford & Company® Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 22, 2019 by Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD), please note the conference ID should be 6299119, not 629919 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Crawford & Company® ( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE:CRD), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, will issue its earnings release for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.



The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®'s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only , the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 6299119.

For audio and slide presentation access , the call is being webcast by West Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7i6fciox ; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com . Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings .



For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com . Or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.

