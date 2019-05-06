American Softball, A League for Autism & Developmental Disabilities will have Opening Day Saturday, May 18th at 10:00am in Ozone Park

Location: VITO LOCASCIO FIELD in OZONE PARK, N.Y. AT 149th AVENUE and CROSS BAY BOULEVARD



Opening day ceremonies for American Softball's first game of their 8th season, at their new location in Ozone Park, will open with the Pledge of Allegiance, with the American Flag held by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by the Robert H. Goddard MS-202 Choir Group.

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y., May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Softball's Special Needs Program for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with relationships with several organizations for people with special needs, is dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of softball. This past season they had over 90 participants from various group homes such as; Bernard Fineson, Unique People, Little Flowers, Lifespire, AHRC, YAI, Life Worc, and Services for the Underserved, as well as people from New York Families for Autistic Children and the NYC Board of Education- District 75.

A few of their sponsors include; The Heisman Foundation, The Allstate Foundation, The New York Mets, The New York Yankees, The Brooklyn Cyclones, New York Families for Autistic Children, Modell's, Keller Williams Realty, The First National Bank of Long Island, Key Food, Russo's On The Bay, UA Local Union No.1 The Plumbers of NYC, along with the local business and people in their community, who have donated their time and money to help them grow.

American Softball hopes to further expand membership and, in the future, to open additional locations in New York City and around the country. Randy Novick, Founder, stated, "These players are truly special and giving them this opportunity, to play the great American sport of softball, is priceless! Please join us at the opening game and we welcome any support you can provide for this great cause."

About American Softball

American Softball is a registered Non-Profit Corporation 501[c][3] of the Internal Revenue Code. The players get together once a week from May through August in a fun, noncompetitive, social environment. The American Softball Organization is dedicated to helping people reach their full potential; socially and physically, while allowing them a chance to play one of America's greatest sport. Every single player gets a chance to hit the ball, run around the bases, and play in the field. This helps to improve the quality of life for many special needs individuals, by demonstrating to them that they can become a part of the team, regardless of their disabilities. While some people might think their challenges may inhibit them from playing a sport they may have dreamed of, American Softball proves to them that their dream of playing softball can be a reality.

For more information please visit www.AmericanSoftball.org.

Contact:

Randy Novick

American Softball

Office: 718-480-6265

Cell: 917-355-0651

info@americansoftball.org