SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of MLNX, WP, and FRSH of Class Action Lawsuits Filed

WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors that it has commenced class action lawsuits against the following companies:



Mellanox Technologies, LTD. (NASDAQ GS: MLNX)

On March 10, 2019, Mellanox entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with NVIDIA. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Mellanox will receive $125.00 per share in cash (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Mellanox's financial projections and the analyses performed by Mellanox's financial advisors. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Mellanox common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mellanox-technologies-ltd.

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP)

On March 18, 2019, Worldpay entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with FIS. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Worldpay will receive 0.9287 shares of FIS and $11.00 in cash for each share of Worldpay common stock they own (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Worldpay's and FIS's financial projections and the analyses performed by Worldpay's financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Worldpay common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-worldpay-inc.

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FRSH)

On April 10, 2019, Papa Murphy's entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with MTY. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Papa Murphy's will receive $6.45 per share in cash (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a solicitation statement (the "Solicitation Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Solicitation Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Papa Murphy's financial projections and the analyses performed by Papa Murphy's financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Papa Murphy's common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-papa-murphys-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(516) 683-3516

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com