Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE: Veteran banker, Chris Pettis, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President/Commercial Banker

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank announces the appointment of 20-year banking veteran Chris Pettis as Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker for Greater Atlanta.

Chris Pettis
Chris Pettis, SVP/Commercial Banker, SouthCrest Bank



Pettis has previously held senior executive and commercial banking positions at both leading community and regional banks. His appointment is another major step in SouthCrest Bank's strategy to become a dominant commercial, retail and business bank for the Atlanta MSA.   

"I am very excited to be with a bank that is focused on the Atlanta region," said Pettis, who will be based in SouthCrest Bank's Midtown Atlanta office. "SouthCrest Bank matches the technology of larger banks, but all the decision making is local and flexible, made by veteran bankers right here in Atlanta who know and have been part of community banking in Atlanta for many years. My personal banking philosophy is based on relationships, and SouthCrest offers an excellent platform for the continued growth of my customers."

Pettis, a Georgia native, resides in South Atlanta with his wife Heather, daughter Abi, and son Wyatt. His past civic involvement includes having served as a President of his Rotary Club, member of Sertoma Club, active supporter of both Ducks Unlimited and National Wild Turkey Federation, as well as a founding member of a chapter of the Ferst Foundation.  Most notably, Pettis was recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine featured as a "Power Player" for his help in bringing Pinewood Studios to Georgia.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST BANK

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The company operates a 9-branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Andrew Bowen, APR 
ab@clearviewcom.com 
404-822-3309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c13379-99c1-4c0e-92fc-9030cea5da37

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga