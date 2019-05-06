MULTIMEDIA UPDATE: Veteran banker, Chris Pettis, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President/Commercial Banker

ATLANTA, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank announces the appointment of 20-year banking veteran Chris Pettis as Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Banker for Greater Atlanta.



Chris Pettis, SVP/Commercial Banker, SouthCrest Bank





Pettis has previously held senior executive and commercial banking positions at both leading community and regional banks. His appointment is another major step in SouthCrest Bank's strategy to become a dominant commercial, retail and business bank for the Atlanta MSA.



"I am very excited to be with a bank that is focused on the Atlanta region," said Pettis, who will be based in SouthCrest Bank's Midtown Atlanta office. "SouthCrest Bank matches the technology of larger banks, but all the decision making is local and flexible, made by veteran bankers right here in Atlanta who know and have been part of community banking in Atlanta for many years. My personal banking philosophy is based on relationships, and SouthCrest offers an excellent platform for the continued growth of my customers."



Pettis, a Georgia native, resides in South Atlanta with his wife Heather, daughter Abi, and son Wyatt. His past civic involvement includes having served as a President of his Rotary Club, member of Sertoma Club, active supporter of both Ducks Unlimited and National Wild Turkey Federation, as well as a founding member of a chapter of the Ferst Foundation. Most notably, Pettis was recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine featured as a "Power Player" for his help in bringing Pinewood Studios to Georgia.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST BANK

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The company operates a 9-branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Bowen, APR

ab@clearviewcom.com

404-822-3309

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c13379-99c1-4c0e-92fc-9030cea5da37