INGN & CTL - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Deadline

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 - February 26, 2019

Deadline: May 6, 2019

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (2) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (3) the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (4) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Deadline: May 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink did not reveal material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) as a result, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its 4th quarter Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) consequently, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.