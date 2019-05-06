Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Metro Bank PLC (MBNKF)

NEW YORK, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Metro Bank PLC ("Metro Bank" or the "Company") (OTC:MBNKF). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbnkf.



The investigation concerns whether Metro Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank disclosed that in January 2019, it uncovered an accounting error that resulted in "adverse sentiment" towards the Company amongst its customers. This error led to the loss of a "small number of large commercial and partnership customers." The loss of these customers resulted in a drop in profits for the first quarter of 2019. On this news, Metro Bank shares fell over 16% on May 2, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Metro Bank shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mbnkf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com