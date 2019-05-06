SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Indivior PLC (INVVY) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

NEW YORK, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Indivior PLC ("Indivior" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: INVVY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior securities between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/invvy.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced that a federal grand jury had indicted Indivior "for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction." The indictment stated that Indivior misled "health care providers and health care benefit programs into believing that Suboxone Film was safer, less divertible, and less abusable than other opioid-addiction treatment drugs," acquiring billions of dollars in revenue in Suboxone Film prescriptions.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.48 per share, more than 66%, to close at $2.30 per share on April 10, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you suffered a loss in Indivior you have until June 24, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

