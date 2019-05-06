Co-Founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions Group Joins Board of THC Therapeutics-THCT

Enzo Villani brings over 20 years of experience in developing businesses through "buy and build" strategies leveraging strategic partnerships, M&A, and business development.



LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded cannabis company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature", is pleased to announce Enzo Villani was appointed a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Villani has raised over $500 million in funding from strategic investors, private equity, venture capital, family offices and the public markets during his over twenty year career. Previously, Mr. Villani has held executive positions as chief strategy officer and co-founder including co-founding Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions Group. Mr. Villani was the chief strategy officer and co-founder of DF King Worldwide, where he completed a $200 million strategic M&A roll-up backed by private equity firm The Riverside Company. DF King Worldwide was formed from a consolidation of tier-1 shareholder communications firms servicing over 2,000 public company clients with services in market intelligence, investor relations, proxy solicitation, investor targeting, shareholder communications, and corporate governance.

Mr. Villani was a member of the board of MZ Group, Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he was engaged in a global consolidation strategy backed by private equity fund Jardim Botanico in the United States and China. Mr. Villani has completed over 15 acquisitions over 6 continents. From 2014 to 2017, he served as CEO of Equities.com, the world's largest middle-market and emerging growth company content publisher, growing the business 300% over three years. Currently, he is Managing Partner of Thrust Capital, Ltd. and Transform Group. Mr. Villani holds an M.B.A. from The Johnson School at Cornell University and a B.A. from Iona College.

Brandon Romanek, Founder & CEO of THC Therapeutics, said, "I am excited to have Mr. Villani, who has intimate experience with shareholder communications and the public markets, engaged as a Board member of THC Therapeutics. Mr. Villani is bringing his vast experience with Wall Street and access to capital markets to help facilitate the expansion of THCT. His addition to the team demonstrates our focus on adding top-tier talent to THC Therapeutics."

Enzo Villani commented, "Mr. Romanek has done an outstanding job with THC Therapeutics. Brandon obtained the patent for The dHydronator® technology, which fully prepares us for the next stage of growth and delivering value to our stakeholders. I look forward to working with the company and reviewing the best options for capitalizing on our patented technology."

About THC Therapeutics

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing their patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of The dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs, it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

For more information, visit THCT.io

Follow Brandon Romanek on Twitter:

Twitter @BrandonRomanek

Follow THC Therapeutics on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/THCT.io

Follow THC Therapeutics on Twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/THCTherapeutics

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

PR & Media Contact:

(702) 602-8422

info@THCT.io