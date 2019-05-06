Tree of Knowledge International Corp. Appoints Expert in Emerging Growth Industries, Spence Walker, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Walker Brings Astute Insights from His Long-Standing Advisory Capacity to the Tech Industry and Growth-Stage Companies

TORONTO, ON, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE:TOKI, OTC PINK: TOKIF )) (the "Company" or "TOKI") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Spence Walker—respected expert and advisor to technology and emerging-growth companies—to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 2, 2019. With Mr. Walker as part of the executive leadership team, the Company will benefit from his depth of knowledge and unique understanding of growth-stage organizations, where sound strategy and road-mapping for scale are signature to his advisory capacity, to bolster the business and meet growth targets for industry-leading success.

"The Medical Cannabis industry is still in its early stages of growth, but significant leaps are occurring rapidly; that makes it an extremely exciting time to be a contributor, to build out Tree of Knowledge's robust offering, ready to serve key segments of the market," said Spence Walker, newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer, Tree of Knowledge International. "With my fellow executive team members—all with such credible business success history—we are well-poised to steward the Company through these next phases of expansion, to be an industry leader."

With a career serving companies across Canada and the United States, Spence has routinely serviced entities from startup through their growth phase, and further through to mergers and acquisitions, advising at every stage of business—from funding growth, to establishing corporate structure, to maximizing the use of research and development grants, tax credits and incentives. Add to this his financial- and risk-management lens, as a CPA and CA, with over 15 years of experience, that he extends to client work as Managing Director of Kreston GTA.

"Spence brings a rare mix of expertise to the Company, and it is with great pleasure that we welcome him as key member of our executive leadership team," stated Jean Paul Gaillard, Chief Executive Officer, Tree of Knowledge International. "We have high-paced growth plans, at a pivotal time in the Medical Cannabis industry where we are well-positioned to show leadership; Spence's experience with various startups and emerging growth companies, puts us in excellent stead to anchor that position."



With a holistic focus on wellness, Tree of Knowledge International is a manufacturer and vendor of products containing premium hemp-based Cannabidiol ("CBD") which, as a natural constituent of hemp, has been scientifically proven for its wellness properties. These products are currently available in select jurisdictions of the United States, as well as in Europe, South America and China.



TOKI's CBD product line—powered by the Company's brand, EVR—includes EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically-grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO synergistic compound, derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-approved industrial hemp, grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, under the EVR label, which may be used in connection with management of many conditions and general wellness purposes.

TOKI is committed to strategic market expansion into the U.S. and more broadly throughout North America, as well as accessing opportunities in international markets, anchored by collaborative partnerships.

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario and Spokane, Washington, TOKI currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOKI's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOKI currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from completing the Offer, the future operations of TOKI as combined with Asterion and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the combined TOKI/Asterion company and the future plans and objectives of TOKI, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOKI's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOKI with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOKI. As a result, TOKI cannot guarantee that the Offer will be completed and that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOKI will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

For further information please visit: www.tok.ca

Or contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

Michael Caridi, Chairman

Tel: +1 (917) 295-1374

Michael@tok.ca