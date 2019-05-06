GTA's top builders and projects honoured at BILD's 39th annual awards

Toronto, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized its top builders and developers, projects and marketing initiatives at the 39th annual BILD awards on Friday, May 3.

More than 1,200 industry professionals attended the event, which honoured achievements in planning, design, sales, marketing and city building in 40 categories. A group of 41 expert judges from across North America determined the winners from 850 submitted entries.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of BILD's Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Edward Sorbara, Principal with the Sorbara Group of Companies. This recognition is the association's highest honour and was presented to Mr. Sorbara for his 52 years of leadership in the building and land development industry.

Taking home the night's most prestigious awards for Home Builders of the Year were Great Gulf Homes for Low-Rise and Tridel for Mid/High-Rise.

Tridel also took home the prestigious Stephen Dupuis Humanitarian award for their unique approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The founding families and every Tridel employees take pride in the fact that the Tridel brand is synonymous with integrity, quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability.

The coveted People's Choice Award, determined by members of the public through online voting, was awarded to Aoyuan International for their M2M development. Aoyuan's vision for M2M is a condominium community that supports and encourages a healthy urban lifestyle while providing living options that makes it easy for families to raise children in the city. The master plan includes over 1,500 new residences, a community centre and a daycare.

"The People's Choice Award is a unique honour because it is the public that decides the winner," said BILD President and CEO Dave Wilkes. "Over 5,200 people cast votes for projects that competed for the best in city building. These projects demonstrate how the industry is providing a wide range of housing options for home buyers in GTA."

Lakeview Community Partners Ltd. won Best New Planned Community for Lakeview Village. Lakeview Village reconnects the community through a diverse mix of build forms for different uses, including residential, cultural, institutional, commercial and retail. Lakeview will repurpose brownfield land that was once home to the Ontario Power Generation Station.

The Low-Rise Project of the Year went to Treasure Hill Home Corp. for their Charbonnel development near De La Salle College in Toronto, while Urban Capital Property Group, M3 Condos, in Mississauga was selected as the Mid/High-Rise Project of the Year.

Best High-Rise Building Design went to Lanterra Developments for 50 Scollard. With contemporary architecture from Norman Foster and interiors by Toronto-based Italian designer, Alessandro Munge, and an incomparable position in the heart of Yorkville, 50 Scollard is truly a global tour de force.

Alterra Group of Companies and Graywood Developments Ltd. won the award for Best Mid-Rise Building Design for Wonder Condos. Wonder is one of the last of its kind in Toronto, a landmark address that will house heritage lofts, condos, and townhouses. Wonder is built on the site of the former Weston Bakery on Eastern Avenue.

The award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign went to the team of Empire Communities and Pureblink for their campaign for Empire Phoenix.

For a complete list of award recipients, visit www.bildawards.com.

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

