Building Industry Honours Edward Sorbara with BILD's Lifetime Achievement Award

Toronto, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 3, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) honoured Edward Sorbara for his enduring career and legacy in the building and land development sectors.

Edward Sorbara is a Principal with the Sorbara Group of Companies, an integrated real estate, planning, development, construction, investment and management firm with a history of 75 years of growth in Ontario. Edward started working for the family business upon completing his MBA in 1967.

For his 52 years in the industry, Mr. Sorbara received the Building Industry and Land Development Association's (BILD) highest honour – the Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Sorbara was honoured at the 39th annual BILD awards surrounded by his family, friends and more than 1,200 industry colleagues.

"I can only imagine the changes that he not only witnessed but has been a part of over his 52-year career," said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO, BILD. "What I think really defines Edward is the man he is and the way he contributes to industry efforts, never being afraid to tell it like it is and always in the context of what is best for the Greater Toronto Area."

Over the years, Mr. Sorbara has been active in various industry association initiatives, including the Urban Development Institute of Ontario, where he served a term as President; the Urban Development Institute of Canada, where he also served a term as President; the Founding Steering Committee of the Toronto City Summit Alliance, where he co-chaired the Affordable Housing Coalition. In addition, he was a long-standing member of The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and The National Association of Industrial and Office Parks.

Edward continues to play an active role in supporting our communities; he was a United Way of Greater Toronto Board Member, sits on the Board of the Villa Charities Foundation and the Archdiocese of Toronto Finance Council and related Catholic Cemeteries' Board. He is a member of the Literary Circle of the Toronto Public Library Foundation and founded the Vaughan Breakfast for Prostate Cancer Canada.

"I think that's why lifetime achievement awards are given out," said Christina Sorbara, Vice President of Corporate Knowledge, Sorbara Group of Companies "It's to recognize individuals like my father that have helped shape where we live and where we play. I think he's deserving of this award because of what he represents," added Christina.

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

