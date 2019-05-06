Great Gulf Homes and Tridel named GTA Home Builders of the Year

Toronto, May 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Gulf Homes and Tridel were named Home Builders of the Year by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) at the 39th Annual BILD awards on May 3. Great Gulf Homes earned the distinction as Low-Rise builder of the year, while the title for Mid/High-Rise went to Tridel.

The Home Builder of the Year titles are the most coveted of all the BILD awards and recognize the builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey completed by the builders' purchasers that ensures that the end-user experience is factored into the award criteria.

Mid/High-Rise Home Builder of the Year Tridel is the largest builder of condominiums in the Greater Toronto Area. Since being founded in the 1930s it has built over 80,000 homes, almost 70,000 condominium suites for purchase or rental, 450 suites in their executive suites division (Delsuites) and five seniors communities serving approximately 600 clients.

Tridel is known for its exceptional customer service. Its success is reflected in higher customer satisfaction, engagement and loyalty. Over 97 per cent of their customers report that they would buy a Tridel home again and refer family and friends.

Tridel is also known for its corporate social responsibility and its community engagement. Prior to building any project, they engage those who live in and around the community, ensuring that every voice is heard and the needs of those who are impacted are understood. Tridel has a well-established Corporate Social Responsibility program dating back to 2009 and employee volunteer teams that donate their time on various projects including several charities.

This is the fifth time Tridel has been named the GTA's Home Builder of the Year. The company won the title in 2004, 2013, 2016 and 2017.

Great Gulf Homes has been in business for over 40 years. The Great Gulf Group includes Great Gulf, Ashton Woods, First Gulf, H+ME Technology and Tucker HiRise, and has grown into one of North America's premier real estate organizations. They have built their reputation by continually seeking to marry design, technology and experience in exciting new ways.

Great Gulf Homes continually strive to provide the best in customer care. As a previous Tarion Award of Excellence Winner, their homeowners trust in the quality they deliver. Their buyers are fiercely loyal with many sales coming from referrals and repeat buyers.

Great Gulf Homes is wholly committed to bettering the communities in which they build. Great Gulf Homes supports such great causes like the Daily Bread Food Bank, the Syrian Refugee Program and the Princess Margaret Hospital just to name a few.

This is the fifth time Great Gulf has been named the GTA's Home Builder of the Year. The company won the title in 2002, 2006, 2016 and 2018.



With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

