Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: UMC, ARA, CRCM, S
BOSTON, May 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/.
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019
Class Period: October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/umc
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019
Class Period: August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/ara
Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019
Class Period: March 27, 2015 to March 7, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/care
Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019
Class Period: January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/sprint
