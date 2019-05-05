Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: UMC, ARA, CRCM, S

BOSTON, May 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/ .



United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: October 28, 2015 to November 1, 2018

Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/umc

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Class Period: August 10, 2016 to March 27, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/ara

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

Class Period: March 27, 2015 to March 7, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/care

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Class Period: January 31, 2019 to April 16, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: http://shareholder.law/sprint

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 398-5660 phone

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP