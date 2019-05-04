Urgent Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against Worldpay, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., TIER REIT, Inc., and Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WP, MLNX, TIER, FRSH

NEW YORK, May 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces class action lawsuits against Worldpay, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., TIER REIT, Inc., and Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. in connection with the sale of these companies.



Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially misleading statements and/or omissions in connection with the proposed sale of Worldpay to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. To learn more about the Worldpay class action, please visit: Worldpay (WP) Merger .

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially misleading statements and/or omissions in connection with the proposed sale of Mellanox to NVIDIA International Holdings Inc. To learn more about the Mellanox class action, please visit: Mellanox (MLNX) Merger .

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE:TIER)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially misleading statements and/or omissions in connection with the proposed sale of TIER REIT to Cousins Properties Inc. To learn more about the TIER REIT class action, please visit: TIER (TIER) Merger .

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially misleading statements and/or omissions in connection with MTY Food Group Inc.'s tender offer to acquire all of Papa Murphy's outstanding common stock. To learn more about the Papa Murphy's class action, please visit: Papa Murphy's (FRSH) Merger .

