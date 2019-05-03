Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL)

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTL ) securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CenturyLink investors have until May 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink disclosed that it had "identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company's revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc." As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.82 per share, or over 6%, to close at $12.15 per share on March 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

