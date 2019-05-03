Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mattel, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mattel, Inc. ("Mattel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAT ) securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").Mattel investors have until May 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.



On February 15, 2019, the Company provided disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for the Company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 6, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

