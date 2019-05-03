Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Inogen, Inc. ("Inogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INGN) securities between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Inogen investors have until May 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On February 26, 2019, Inogen issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial and operating results and held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss its business metrics and financial prospects. During the call, the Company's Chief Executive Officer backtracked on Inogen's prior total addressable market ("TAM") estimate of 2.5 to 3 million patients, and blamed Inogen's poor "domestic business-to-business sales" on "order activity [that] slow[ed] from one national home care provider in the fourth quarter of 2018." Inogen also reported that its non-GAAP EBITDA for the quarter was $10.5 million, 9.5% lower than in fiscal 2017, and significantly reduced its previously provided 2019 net income guidance, citing in large part the decline in its own stock price.

On this news, shares of Inogen fell $33.77 per share, or more than 24%, to close at $106.28 per share on February 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Inogen's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen was overstating the true size of the total addressable market ("TAM") for its portable oxygen concentrators, claiming it was upwards of 3 million people; (ii) Inogen was misstating the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (iii) Inogen was falsely attributing its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base (including inducing them to purchase portable oxygen concentrators from Inogen at inflated prices by claiming that Medicare did not otherwise cover payment for such devices if obtained from other providers); (iv) as such, the growth in Inogen's domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment ("HME") providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; (v) very little of Inogen's business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market; and (vi) as a result, Inogen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inogen securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 6, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.