Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPB) securities between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On April 26, 2018, Spectrum announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2018. For the quarter, Spectrum reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $39.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the comparable period in the prior year. The same day, Spectrum also announced that Andreas R. Rouvé had stepped down as Spectrum's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Director and that David M. Maura had been named CEO, effectively immediately. On this news, shares of Spectrum fell $20.50 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $72.22 per share on April 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spectrum was facing operational issues with the development of its Ohio and Kansas facilities; (2) these issues were negatively impacting production, shipping levels, and sales; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

