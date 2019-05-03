TransCanada Corporation announces shareholder approval of corporate name change and 2019 annual and special meeting Board of Directors election results
CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TransCanada Corporation ((TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TransCanada or the Company) today announced that shareholders representing approximately 99.55% per cent of votes cast approved a special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to change its name to:
TC Energy Corporation
Corporation TC Énergie
The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under its existing trading symbol, TRP. The Company's preferred shares will also continue to trade on the TSX under their existing trading symbols. The effective date of the change of name will be the date of issuance of a certificate of amendment by the Director under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which we expect to receive shortly. Articles of Amendment for the name change have been filed with Corporations Canada.
Voting Results of Directors
In addition to the approval of the special resolution, shareholders also elected each of the following 12 nominees as directors of the Company on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:
|Nominee
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Stéphan Crétier
|598,634,895
|99.77
|1,365,426
|0.23
|Russell K. Girling
|598,964,473
|99.83
|1,035,542
|0.17
|S. Barry Jackson
|564,309,121
|94.05
|35,691,200
|5.95
|Randy Limbacher
|598,109,048
|99.69
|1,887,531
|0.31
|John E. Lowe
|596,309,489
|99.38
|3,690,612
|0.62
|Una Power
|598,076,424
|99.68
|1,923,677
|0.32
|Mary Pat Salomone
|598,073,376
|99.68
|1,926,945
|0.32
|Indira Samarasekera
|570,306,476
|95.05
|29,693,868
|4.95
|D. Michael G. Stewart
|592,814,246
|98.80
|7,186,075
|1.20
|Siim A. Vanaselja
|530,911,086
|88.49
|69,089,235
|11.51
|Thierry Vandal
|598,682,200
|99.78
|1,317,939
|0.22
|Steven W. Williams
|598,849,566
|99.81
|1,150,778
|0.19
Effective today, the Board of Directors welcomes our two new independent directors, Ms. Una Power and Mr. Steven Williams.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome our two newest directors. Both Ms. Power and Mr. Williams bring extensive experience in the energy industry, and will prove to be valuable additions to our board," said Siim Vanaselja, chair of TransCanada's Board of Directors.
Ms. Power is a corporate director and also serves on the boards of the Bank of Nova Scotia and Teck Resources Limited. Previously, Ms. Power was the Chief Financial Officer of Nexen Energy ULC. Mr. Williams is a corporate director and also serves on the board of Alcoa Corporation. Previously, Mr. Williams was the Chief Executive Officer of Suncor Energy Inc.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investors section of the Company website at www.transcanada.com by no later than Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
