Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2019 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 73,449,331 common shares, representing 82.13% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert S. Boswell 69,689,566 95.70 3,129,552 4.30 Maureen Cormier Jackson 72,198,978 99.15 620,140 0.85 W. Byron Dunn 71,089,963 97.63 1,729,155 2.37 H. Stanley Marshall 71,089,702 97.63 1,729,416 2.37 Kevin J. Reinhart 72,202,354 99.15 616,764 0.85 Marc E. Rossiter 72,201,004 99.15 618,114 0.85 Stephen J. Savidant 72,199,276 99.15 619,842 0.85 Michael A. Weill 72,200,226 99.15 618,892 0.85 Helen J. Wesley 72,040,696 98.93 778,422 1.07

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: