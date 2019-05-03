Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference

MOOREFIELD, W.V., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Company" or "Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate in the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Broomfield, CO on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



Mr. Maddy and Mr. Tissue will not be making a formal presentation, and therefore, no webcast will be available. However, they will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts, and their presentation materials are available beginning Wednesday, May 8, 2019 on the Company's website at www.summitfgi.com .

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.25 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-three banking locations.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO

Telephone: (304) 530-0552

Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com