Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.
|Conference:
|2019 Northcoast Research Spring Management Forum
|Date:
|Thursday, May 9, 2019
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Format:
|No formal presentation/one-on-one format
|Speakers:
|Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
|Conference:
|Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference 2019
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 14, 2019
|Location:
|Las Vegas, NV
|Presentation:
|1:40 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. Pacific Time
|Speakers:
|John Morici, CFO
|Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
|Conference:
|Fifth Annual Berenberg Conference USA
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 22, 2019
|Location:
|Tarrytown, NY
|Format:
|2:00 P.M. – 2:45 P.M. Eastern Time
|Speakers:
|Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
|Conference:
|Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|Location:
|New York, NY
|Presentation:
|1:30 P.M. – 1:55 P.M. Eastern Time
|Speakers:
|John Morici, CFO
|Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
|Conference:
|Oppenheimer MedTech Day
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|Location:
|San Francisco, CA
|Presentation:
|TBD Pacific Time
|Speakers:
|Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.
For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.
