Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: 2019 Northcoast Research Spring Management Forum 
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019
Location: New York, NY
Format: No formal presentation/one-on-one format 
Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
   
Conference: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference 2019
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Presentation: 1:40 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. Pacific Time
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference: Fifth Annual Berenberg Conference USA
Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Location:  Tarrytown, NY
Format:  2:00 P.M. – 2:45 P.M. Eastern Time
Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications
   
Conference: Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Location:  New York, NY
Presentation: 1:30 P.M. – 1:55 P.M. Eastern Time 
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
  Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference:  Oppenheimer MedTech Day
Date:  Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Location:  San Francisco, CA
Presentation: TBD Pacific Time 
Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact 
Madelyn Homick  Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com  align@ethoscommunication.com 

 

