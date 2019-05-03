Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.



Conference: 2019 Northcoast Research Spring Management Forum Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019 Location: New York, NY Format: No formal presentation/one-on-one format Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications Conference: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference 2019 Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Location: Las Vegas, NV Presentation: 1:40 P.M. – 2:10 P.M. Pacific Time Speakers: John Morici, CFO Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager Conference: Fifth Annual Berenberg Conference USA Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Location: Tarrytown, NY Format: 2:00 P.M. – 2:45 P.M. Eastern Time Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications Conference: Stifel 2019 Dental & Veterinary Conference Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Location: New York, NY Presentation: 1:30 P.M. – 1:55 P.M. Eastern Time Speakers: John Morici, CFO Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager Conference: Oppenheimer MedTech Day Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Location: San Francisco, CA Presentation: TBD Pacific Time Speakers: Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate & Investor Communications

