Naropa University Announces Rhonda Magee as 2019 Commencement Speaker

Boulder, CO, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naropa University is pleased to announce that author and educator Rhonda Magee will be the keynote speaker at the university's 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Macky Auditorium at the University of Colorado, Boulder Campus.



Magee is Professor of Law at the University of San Francisco and is an internationally-recognized thought and practice leader focused on integrating mindfulness into higher education, law, and social justice. A student of a wide variety of Buddhist and other wisdom teachers, including Norman Fischer and Jon Kabat Zinn, she trained as a mindfulness teacher through the Oasis Teacher Training Institute of the University of Massachusetts Center for Mindfulness. She sees mindfulness and the allied disciplines as keys to personal, interpersonal, and collective transformation in the face of the challenges and opportunities that social change represents.

Naropa University President Chuck Lief: "It is our honor to welcome Professor Rhonda Magee to Boulder and to address our Naropa community. Her life's work has been focused on integrating mindfulness and compassion training into the fields of social justice and the law. She is both exceptionally kind and uncompromisingly fierce in the face of bias and misuse of power. Her influence on new generations of lawyers is regarded nationally as cutting edge and transformative, and we are delighted that Rhonda will share her passion and her wisdom with our graduates."

Recognized as the worldwide leader in contemplative education, Naropa University will confer degrees to hundreds of graduate and undergraduate students this May. The 2019 graduating class will receive BA, BFA, MA, MFA, and MDiv degrees in the arts, education, environmental leadership, psychology, and religious studies, to name but a few. The full schedule of events is available at www.naropa.edu/graduation.

About Naropa University: Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

