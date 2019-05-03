Havertys announces new chief human resources officer

ATLANTA, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) - has named Kelly A. Fladger as its new senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective May 1, 2019. Fladger will succeed Allan DeNiro who is retiring after 15 years with the company.



Fladger has more than 20 years of experience leading and implementing human capital and organizational strategies to achieve sustainable business results. His expertise includes strategic and tactical planning, talent management, and employee engagement.

In his role at Havertys, Fladger will be responsible for all aspects of human resource management, with an emphasis on talent acquisition, allocation and development, and enhancing HR systems and processes. He will report to Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Kelly is an exceptional human resources executive and a valuable addition to our management team. Bringing him on board ensures our continued focus to recruit, develop and retain great team members to serve Havertys' customers in today's changing dynamic retail environment and for years to come," said Smith.

Fladger will spend the next two months working with DeNiro in his transition to Havertys.

"Allan has been an excellent leader and force for change. Under his direction we have expanded communications, training, and employee benefit options. He has served as an advocate for employees and been a key member of the executive leadership team and he will be missed," Smith concluded.

Fladger comes to Havertys from Perdue Farms, Inc. where he served most recently as vice president of HR services and chief diversity and inclusion officer. Prior to joining Perdue in 2016, he was vice president of people strategy and corporate human resources for Belk, Inc. From 1998 to 2014, he served in human resource capacities of increasing responsibility to include vice president, HR global functions and chief diversity officer for Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. Fladger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from The Citadel.

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website, havertys.com.

