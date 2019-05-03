Keweenaw Land Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim Treasurer

IRONWOOD, Mich., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTC:KEWL) today announced that Claudio Nicoletta, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company, effective May 10, 2019, due to personal reasons and to pursue another opportunity. "From a professional perspective, I found the accounting, finance and management functions in good order and truly enjoyed working at Keweenaw," said Nicoletta, "however, I soon found that the long-distance commute was simply too taxing on my family. I regret leaving after such a short period of time, but I have decided to accept another opportunity that offers me the ability to work closer to home."



The Company has re-engaged Korn Ferry to commence a search for Mr. Nicoletta's replacement. Jim Simmons, the Company's former treasurer, will serve as interim treasurer of the Company.

James Mai, Keweenaw's chairman commented, "We appreciate Claudio's hard work and wish him the best. We are very pleased that Jim Simmons will return to serve as interim Treasurer as we seek and secure an enduring solution."

