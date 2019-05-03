Market Overview

Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2019 4:01pm   Comments
SAN ANTONIO, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) ("Valero") today announced that members of company management will attend the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference on May 14, 2019.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts
Investors:
Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982
Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992
Tom Mahrer, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953

Media:
Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

