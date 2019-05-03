Nasdaq Welcomes Yunji Inc. (Nasdaq: YJ) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ), a leading social e-commerce platform in China, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Yunji has pioneered a unique, membership-based model that leverages the power of social interaction. It offers high-quality products at attractive prices and incentivizes members to promote Yunji's platform and share its products with their social contacts.

"We are proud to become one of the many entrepreneurial and innovative companies that call Nasdaq home," said Shanglue Xiao, CEO of Yunji. "This is just a beginning for us. We will continue to innovate, grow, and execute on our mission to make commerce simpler and people's lives better. We are excited to partner with Nasdaq as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Yunji's social interaction model combined with its careful product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and supply chain management has allowed it to grow organically and made it a trusted e-commerce platform," said Bob McCooey, Chairman, Nasdaq Asia Pacific. "Yunji is extremely focused on meeting users evolving demand and we could not be more excited to welcome Yunji to the Nasdaq family of the world's most innovative companies."

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .



