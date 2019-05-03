Stonehenge Capital promotes Whitney LaNasa to Managing Director

BLUFFTON, S.C., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonehenge Capital Company, LLC, is pleased to announce that Whitney Little LaNasa has been promoted to Managing Director. The promotion was recently announced at the firm's 20th anniversary meeting in Bluffton, South Carolina. In her new role, LaNasa will continue to develop and grow the Tax Credit Services business line across the country.



"As Managing Director of the Tax Credit Services business, I witness firsthand the creativity and adaptability of our firm in a rapidly changing environment, where partners recognize our long history of successful business decisions backed by committed, impactful capital," LaNasa said. "Our clients turn to us because we are a proven partner, who is agile enough to move quickly and smart enough to invest deliberately, carefully measuring risk and generating double-bottom-line returns. I look forward to serving the community development and finance communities and continuing to grow our reputation as a nationally recognized leader in federal and state incentives and as an innovative, transformative business partner."

LaNasa joined Stonehenge Capital in 2009 as a member of the legal team and was promoted to Director of Tax Credit Services in 2014. Under her leadership, the federal and state tax credit syndication practice grew and developed a team of committed professionals who manage the lifecycle of incentive-based capital transactions. Prior to joining Stonehenge Capital in 2009, LaNasa was an attorney assisting clients in a wide variety of corporate, banking and regulatory matters. She received her joint Juris Doctor and diploma in Civil Law from the Paul M. Hebert School of Law at Louisiana State University and a Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Alabama. In addition, LaNasa serves on the Board of Directors for the Historic Tax Credit Coalition .

LaNasa said she is excited about her new position: "Our people are our greatest asset. My new role is to make sure that everyone on our team continues to have the tools and resources they need to be successful and provide our clients with first-rate service. Our team members are thought leaders in our industry, and their positive energy makes it easy to step into a senior leadership role. We row in the same direction, which helps us to continuously deliver smart and impactful results for our clients and partners."

About Stonehenge Capital

As a national leader in specialty finance, Stonehenge Capital has invested in a variety of small businesses, real estate developments, historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy installations and film and entertainment productions in more than 30 states across the country, generating various state incentives across the United States without having a single incentive recaptured, disallowed, or forfeited. Our investments support a variety of financing needs in small towns, rural communities and major urban centers across the country. Stonehenge employs over 50 professionals, who foster collaboration by sharing their expertise and relationships across business lines, industries and states.

With main offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Columbus, Ohio, and six additional offices across the country, Stonehenge Capital is equipped with the people and resources necessary to do more with financial capital on a national scale. By doing business differently and offering the kind of fresh thinking that leads to innovation, Stonehenge sets the example for how a successful capital investment firm should operate.

