INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN

NEW ORLEANS, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 8, 2017 and February 26, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



Get Help

Inogen investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-inogen-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Inogen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2019, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and FY 2018 financial results, greatly decreased its fiscal 2019 net income guidance, and reduced its prior estimate of its total addressable market metric of 2.5 to 3 million patients, which it blamed on declining domestic business sales from one national homecare provider.

On this news, the price of Inogen's shares plummeted.

The case is Fabbri v. Inogen, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-1643.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.