SRS Health to Showcase Latest Enhancements and Integrations at the American Association of Orthopaedic Executives in Nashville, TN

MONTVALE, N.J., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Health, a Nextech Company and leading innovator of intelligent, data-based healthcare IT solutions for high-performance orthopedic practices, will attend the 2019 AAOE Annual Meeting, May 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee. SRS plans to preview its upcoming release unveiling new features allowing practices to reduce administrative workload and increase charting speeds. Additionally, SRS Health will be showcasing the new ePrescribing module, patient portal and transcription application in booth #301 at the show.



"AAOE provides a one-of-a-kind environment for our experts to share in-depth connections with some of the top orthopedic leaders – allowing us to dive deeper into the IT challenges they regularly face," states Wyn Partington, general manager of SRS Health. "We're excited to share innovative solutions at the show and remain committed to solving common market challenges as they emerge."

AAOE attendees will have the chance to experience first-hand the solution that has achieved a top rating for Orthopedic EMR Satisfaction in KLAS* Orthopedics EMR Report.

"SRS Health is better than ever with the new backing of Nextech." Partington continues, "The same EHR that is respected in Orthopedics continues to grow and enhance every day and we look forward to sharing with everyone what is in the works."

SRS Health is the only orthopedic EMR solution to offer an all-in-one solution with a flexible data platform, integrated PDMP checking and streamlined patient notes.

While at the booth, attendees can talk with compliance expert Lynn Scheps and VP of product development, Ryan Newsome and even get the chance to win an Amazon Echo. Learn more about what SRS Health can do for you when you stop by the booth at the American Association of Orthopaedic Executives Annual Meeting.

About SRS Health

SRS Health, a Nextech company and leading innovator in intelligent data solutions for orthopedists and other high-performance specialists, creates frictionless technologies that advance healthcare by enhancing quality, efficiency, and outcomes. The company's flagship healthcare IT ecosystem—EHR, PM, Transcription, Patient Portal, and Outcomes—is unique in its ability to position high-performance orthopedists for success in a value-based-payment world. With 20 years of experience, unmatched implementation success, extensive industry and regulatory expertise, and top-rated US-based customer service and support, it is no wonder that SRS is the trusted partner of so many prominent orthopedic practices.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

*KLAS: 2018 Orthopedic EMR Report, December 2018. © KLAS Research. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com https://klasresearch.com/report/orthopedic-emr-2018/1368

