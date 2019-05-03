Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Loan Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), announced Lynette Fletcher has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. She will be based out of the bank's headquarters in Oakdale and calling on prospective clients in Stanislaus and San Joaquin County.



With over 25 years of commercial and agribusiness lending experience, Fletcher brings extensive banking knowledge to her new position with Oak Valley. Lynette will be focusing on building customer relationships and new commercial loan development. "Lynette recently returned to the Central Valley after serving clients in the Salinas/Monterey market for her previous employer. She is looking forward to reconnecting with new and former clients," stated Gary Stephens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. "Her experience along with her knowledge in the commercial banking industry is a valued benefit to our lending team," Stephens concluded.

Fletcher earned her Bachelor of Science and Commerce degree with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting from Santa Clara University. She is excited to re-engage in community involved activities and organizations in the Central Valley. Outside of the office, Fletcher's interests include animal welfare and rescue, hiking, skiing, and wine tasting.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

