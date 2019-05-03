Market Overview

ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2019 11:42am   Comments
GLENVIEW, Ill., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com

