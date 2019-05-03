Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

FARGO, N.D., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced today the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on June 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2019. This represents the 322nd consecutive quarter dividends have been paid on common stock.



The corporation will issue a news release announcing first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 6, 2019.

About Otter Tail Corporation: Otter Tail Corporation owns diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Otter Tail Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol OTTR. The latest investor and corporate information is available at www.ottertail.com . Corporate offices are located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

