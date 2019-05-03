CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CORT, WTW, CTL and ZGNX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)

Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

About the lawsuit: Weight Watchers International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 - March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

About the lawsuit: CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Zogenix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (ii) consequently, Zogenix's NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

