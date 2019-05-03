CLASS ACTION UPDATE for T, CNDT, CRBP and BSX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Class Period: (a) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (b) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: AT&T Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants' admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox. During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated "we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent's needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited." Vemuri also noted that an "outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance."

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CRBP)

Class Period: November 14, 2016 - February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Boston Scientific Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse ("POP") were unsafe; (ii) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (iii) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

