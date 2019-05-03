Hispanic American Households Will Outspend White Households in their Lifetimes, Making $2.5 Million in Purchases on Average

CINCINNATI, Ohio, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, LLC®, a marketing leader that helps companies find and win their best customers, released the third report in its New American Mainstream series today, The Hispanic American Market Report. The report offers marketers unique insights into how to appeal to Hispanic American consumers, one of the nation's fastest-growing multicultural subsets.





Based on life expectancy projections from average median adult age for each segment as of date of study. Span in years=Hispanics-44.8 years, Asian-40.7 years, Black-33.8 years, Non-Hispanic White-30.7 years.



Source: Geoscape® AMDS 2017, Nielsen Scarborough, 2017









Now the second-largest demographic group in the United States, Hispanic Americans represent 19.5 percent of the U.S. population. With more than 64 million members, Hispanic Americans are also the country's second fastest-growing population segment, with 83 percent growth since 2000.

Currently there are more than 133.2 million multicultural Americans, and Hispanics account for 37.5 percent of the total multicultural population.

"Only a few decades ago, the Hispanic population was an emerging niche made up primarily of migrant workers in agriculture, factories and in lower-level service occupations. Today, they make up one-fifth of the American population, and Hispanic households are expected to outspend their white majority counterparts during their lifetimes," said Karthik Iyer, COO at Claritas. "That kind of growth, combined with strong lifetime purchasing power, makes Hispanic Americans one of the most attractive targets for marketers today."



According to the Claritas Hispanic American Market Report, the cumulative lifetime spend of the average Hispanic American household is $2,535,959. That's $538,636 more than the lifetime spend of the average white American household. With larger families and increasing spending habits, these consumers represent untapped revenue potential for a multitude of products and services from food, automotive, apparel to insurance, technology and banking.

How are they spending their money? Claritas answers that question in The Hispanic American Market Report, which provides specific details on the buying, cultural and media usage preferences of America's Hispanic population. For example, according to the report:

Hispanics spend roughly $2,300 annually on apparel – 5 percent more than the average U.S. household. But they spend even more in specific apparel subcategories. They spend 28 percent more than average U.S. households on apparel for children under age 2; 28 percent more on footwear for men, boys, women and girls; and 25 percent more on men's active sportswear.

Hispanic households also spend $4,740 annually on food at home – about 1.4 percent more than the average U.S. household. They're particularly large spenders on meat and eggs (spending 15 percent more than the average U.S. household) and on fruits and vegetables (spending 9 percent more).

They also spend 17 percent more than other U.S. households on soaps, detergents and other laundry and cleaning products, making them a potentially attractive target for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.

Hispanic Americans also appear to be do-it-yourselfers, particularly when it comes to their automobiles. Compared to the average U.S. household, Hispanic households spend 18 percent on motor oil and 9 percent more on coolant, additives, brake and transmission fluids.

But they spend 15 percent less on vehicle services (lube, oil change) and 13 percent less on tune-ups. This indicates that Hispanics are purchasing these products directly and servicing their own vehicles, rather than paying a garage or dealer to perform maintenance on their vehicles. This makes Hispanics an excellent target group for automotive aftermarket retailers and vehicle parts and fluid manufacturers.

A Look at the Social Media Preferences of Hispanic Americans

When it comes to social media, Hispanics show a preference for Instagram and Snapchat – and they spend the least time on LinkedIn. This is in sharp contrast to Asian Americans, who prefer LinkedIn over other social media channels, according to The Asian American Market Report, which Claritas released last February. Specifically, Hispanics are more than two times LESS likely than the average Asian household to have used LinkedIn in the past 30 days



"Using insight from reports like The Hispanic American Market Report and our industry-leading Identity Graph and segmentation tools, Claritas helps our clients find and engage their best customers," Iyer said. "Claritas provides marketers with the customer insight and tools they need to create, execute and measure omnichannel marketing campaigns, cost-effectively and at scale."

To learn how Claritas helps marketers find and reach their best customers, visit www.claritas.com.

Claritas: Transforming the Way Companies Engage their Best Customers

Founded in 1971, Claritas has assembled one of the industry's most robust identity graphs encompassing a proprietary data set of 95 million households and reaching more than 400 million devices daily in the U.S. The graph is just one of Claritas' leading-edge data and technology tools that allow our clients to identify their client's best customers, engage and deliver those customers when and where they want to be engaged and optimize those engagements with remarkable transparency and precision in near-real-time. With powerful analytics, trusted data partnerships, and an expert analytics team, Claritas provides the why behind the buy that is the key to selling smarter and maximizing marketing ROI.

Claritas is a company focused on growth and has recently transformed its capabilities through acquisitions that turbo-charge our core strengths, including the purchases of Miami-based Geoscape, New York-based Barometric and Foster City, Calif.-based AcquireWeb. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com.

