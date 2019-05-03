GlobalTranz Chief Legal Officer Named President of Transportation Lawyers Association

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Jeff Simmons, Chief Legal Officer, will assume the role of president of the prestigious Transportation Lawyers Association (TLA).



TLA is an independent bar association comprised of in-house, government and private practice attorneys, and has been at the forefront of educating transportation attorneys for more than 75 years. Its members assist providers and commercial users of domestic and international logistics and transportation services, in all modes. Simmons will officially assume the role at the conclusion of TLA's annual conference, taking place May 1-4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Simmons' work has been integral to GlobalTranz's record growth and impressive acquisition strategy, as the company recently selected a new equity partner and made nine acquisitions since 2017. As Chief Legal Officer, Simmons facilitates the legal aspects of the company's rapid expansion. He specializes in M&A, regulatory, licensing, intellectual property, litigation, and capital matters.

"Jeff has decades of experience and has been an incredible leader as we continue to evolve our business," said Renee Krug, CEO, GlobalTranz. "His contributions to GlobalTranz, the transportation industry, and to the broader legal community have been invaluable, and we're thrilled to congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

Simmons is an experienced attorney spending 30 years in private practice. Prior to joining GlobalTranz, he was Partner at the national law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP. Simmons received his bachelor's degree in Government from Georgetown University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law.

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for 2019 and Top 10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.