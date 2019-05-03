PSB Holdings, Inc. to Attend the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference

WAUSAU, Wis., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank, Wausau, Wisconsin, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference, from May 6 through May 8, 2019, at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colorado.



Conference attendance is by invitation only and registration is required. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative at 800.755.7848.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving north central Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties and loan production offices in Milwaukee and Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com