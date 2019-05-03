BBSI Confirms $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ:BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on May 31, 2019, to all stockholders of record as of May 17, 2019.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ:BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 6,400 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company's future prospects are described in the company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.