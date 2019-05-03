Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for its First Quarter 2019 Results

McCARRAN, Nev., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss these results and corporate developments.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the call live over the Internet at https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar . The live call is also available by dialing (866) 952-8559 or for international callers (785) 424-1743.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar . A replay will also be available until June 9, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and using pin number 1134437.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefiningTM technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that is fundamentally non-polluting. These modular systems allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid recycling production capacity both by building its own AquaRefineries and licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This meets growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle's main battery, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada, and has built its first recycling facility in Nevada's Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com .

