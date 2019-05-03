Corcept Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) today announced it will report first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on May 9, 2019. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Information

To participate, dial 1-800-347-6311 from the United States or 1-323-994-2132 internationally approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. The passcode will be 4773625.

A replay will be available through May 23, 2019 at 888-203-1112 in the United States and 719-457-0820 internationally. The passcode will be 4773625.

About Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. The company's product, Korlym®, was the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with Cushing's syndrome. Korlym inhibits the effects of excess cortisol by modulating activity at the glucocorticoid receptor, one of the two receptors to which cortisol binds. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol but not progesterone. It owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of these selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators, including Korlym, to treat a wide variety of serious disorders.

