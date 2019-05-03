Market Overview

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 03, 2019
Share:

WALTHAM, Mass., May 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC, "Great Elm")) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2019 results on Friday, May 10, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets. 

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 7295023 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:
https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1956505/39A034ACA0616C00AB12692934026DC2. 

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that is seeking to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm's website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations                                                               
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                                         
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

